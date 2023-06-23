

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release May figures for national consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to rise 4.1 percent, up from 3.5 percent in April. Core CPI, however, is expected to fall to an annual 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see June results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in May, their scores were 50.6 and 55.9, respectively.



Malaysia will release May numbers for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year.



Singapore will provide May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 5.0 percent.



Australia will see June results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in May, their scores were 48.4 and 52.1, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed on Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival and will re-open on Monday.



