SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Celebrates a Year of Giving to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Credit Union Raised Nearly $350,000 in 2022 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Area Children's Hospitals

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that it donated and raised $345,122 in 2022 to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), including UC Davis Children's Hospital, Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego.

As a credit union serving California school employees and their families, SchoolsFirst FCU is proud to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the charity of choice for credit unions. Several of the Credit Union's executives are actively involved with CMN Hospitals both nationally and locally. Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU serves on the Board of Trustees of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals as well as the board of directors of the CHOC Children's Foundation. In addition, Jose Lara, president of SchoolsFirst FCU, serves as chair of the CHOC CU4Kids Advisory Board, and Dana Schuller, chief administrative officer of SchoolsFirst FCU, has served on the CU4Kids Advisory Board for ten years.

"Our shared vision of helping people in our communities is why we partner with CMNH to support children receiving care from hospitals throughout California," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. "The generous giving from our SchoolsFirst FCU Members and team makes a lasting impact on the community, raising critical funds that hospitals need to provide care for children and their families."

During 2022, SchoolsFirst FCU, its Members and team raised funds through a variety of activities and programs:

Walk and Run Fundraisers: The SchoolsFirst FCU team raised funds by participating in the SACTOWN Run, CHLA Walk and Play L.A., and CHOC Adventure in the Park at Disney California Adventure Park.

International Credit Union Day Sponsorships: In celebration of International Credit Union Day and the credit union movement, SchoolsFirst FCU donated more than $70,000 to CMNH, including sponsorships for the UC Davis MIND Institute Winter Wonderland Thank You Party, the CHLA Giving Tuesday Radiothon on KOST 103.5, and the Rady Children's Hospital Ice Rink.

Event Sponsorships: Throughout the year, SchoolsFirst FCU supported local hospitals by sponsoring the CU4Kids Northwest Classic Golf Tournament, CMNH Play Yellow Friendship Invitational for UC Davis Children's Hospital, Rady Children's Hospital Ice Rink, and CHOC Deck the Halls, among others.

Holiday CMNH and Children's Hospital Fundraisers: SchoolsFirst FCU Members participated in the CMNH winter snowflake fundraiser in which snowflakes purchased by Members for $1 were displayed in all SchoolsFirst FCU branches. In addition, Members and the SchoolsFirst FCU team participated in the Choco Bear and UC Davis Children's Hospital Clyde plush sale fundraisers. Both fundraisers combined raised more than $40,000 to benefit CMNH and children's hospitals.

People Helping People: The year marked a special moment for the SchoolsFirst FCU team when Robby Gomez, son of a longtime SchoolsFirst FCU teammember and her husband, was named the 2022 CHOC Walk Ambassador. Robby was the beneficiary of years of compassionate treatment by the doctors, nurses and clinicians at CHOC. To honor Robby's legacy, the Gomez family founded the Robby Gomez Foundation in 2018 and continues to participate in fundraisers to benefit CHOC in Robby's name.

YouTube Link: 2022 SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Fundraising for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

# # #

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Contact:

Ann Bouchard

ann@bouchardcommunications.com

Mobile: (916) 521-7440

SOURCE: SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763316/SchoolsFirst-Federal-Credit-Union-Celebrates-a-Year-of-Giving-to-Childrens-Miracle-Network-Hospitals