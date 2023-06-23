Cannabistry: BREALTV Kicks Off Their New Season of the Smokebox With Tough Mama and T.J. Dillashaw

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Tough Mama, known for its powerful cannabis products and fun brand, has joined forces with B-Real, the frontman of legendary hip-hop/rap group Cypress Hill, to collaborate on a video for BREALTV.

Tough Mama in The Smokebox

Tough Mama joins E-Zone from BREALTV in The Smokebox. See what happens next when the video launches on July 2.

Launching June 30 for BREALTV members and July 2 for the general public on the BREALTV YouTube channel, Tough Mama products will be featured in the first episode of the new season of The Smokebox with special guest T.J. Dillashaw. B-Real and his iconic "Smokebox" low rider will also be featured in a new video, debuting with the new season, as a playful reminder that getting high is anything but serious.

B-Real, a cannabis industry icon and co-founder of Cypress Hill, has already been promoting Tough Mama during "Tough Mama Tuesdays" on The Dr. Greenthumb Show on BREALTV. This new video and The Smokebox episode will represent the culmination of that partnership with UFC fighter T.J. Dillashaw, who has shown he is tough enough to be a champion of the ring, proving that he's tough enough to hang with Tough Mama and the BREALTV crew.

The goal of this collaboration is to bring cannabis back to its roots and show people that it's not just about getting high but having fun too. BREALTV, known for their love of all things green, will be using this platform to showcase the incredible products that Tough Mama has to offer.

"We're stoked to be partnering with B-Real and introducing our brand to the fans on BREALTV," said Dan Einzig, Chief Fun Officer of Tough Mama. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to entertain Tough Mama fans with quality products and ludicrous activations."

Music: Tough Mama's new video features the "Tough Mama Burns Slow" rap, performed by 'goodwill ambassador,' Contradiction Kid and Tough Mama's iconic seven-foot-tall gorilla mascot.

This partnership between Tough Mama and BREALTV represents two icons joining forces to create entertaining content for all cannabis enthusiasts. It's a partnership that will benefit both companies and help bring quality products to cannabis consumers all over California.

For more information about Tough Mama and BREALTV, visit their respective websites at www.toughmama.com and www.breal.tv.

