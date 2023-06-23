Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2023) - Lerner & Rowe has announced personal injury case legal representation services to help individuals in Las Vegas, Nevada obtain compensation and uphold justice. Lerner & Rowe is committed to expanding and updating the representation they offer to victims of personal injury cases and accidents in the state of Nevada, and now, the Las Vegas branch of the nationwide personal injury attorneys is announcing that they are now representing hit-and-run victims. Although these accidents are rare, Lerner & Rowe believe their victims deserve qualified and experienced representation. As such, their team of attorneys offers legal representation in line with the latest developments in the hit-and-run legislation in Nevada under Chapter 484E of the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS).

More information is available at https://lernerandrowe.com/las-vegas-hit-and-run-accident/.

Lerner & Rowe Law Firm Announces Personal Injury Case Services In Las Vegas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/170663_79251a8ab4a17a0d_001full.jpg

Lerner & Rowe believes that there are many members of the Las Vegas and greater Nevada community who have been impacted by hit-and-runs, which is why the firm now offers their full - as they describe them - justice upholding representation services.

With their hit-and-run case representation, the legal team at Lerner & Rowe will work closely alongside the victim to understand the facts of the accident and to begin building a legal case. As a part of the service, the attorneys can talk to police and witnesses and gather documentary evidence like photographs of the scene and police accident report.

Lerner & Rowe calls its hit-and-run services justice upholding representation because the firm sees these accidents as injustices and appreciate that victims often experience significant financial, physical, and emotional damages as a result of hit-and-runs.

As a part of the hit-and-run personal injury case services, the lawyers have also added to their extensive resources of online legal advice and have a new page that details Chapter 484E of the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) as it pertains to hit-and-runs.

In addition to hit-and-runs, the firm continues to represent the victims of car accidents, truck accidents, slips and falls, dangerous products, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, premises liability, and wrongful death claims.

Randolph Westbrook, the managing attorney of the Nevada branch, said, "Lerner & Rowe remain dedicated to assisting personal injury victims throughout Nevada, helping them navigate the complexities of personal injury claims and maximizing their chances of obtaining fair and just compensation. With their unwavering commitment to upholding justice, Lerner & Rowe stand as a trusted ally for those in need of legal representation in personal injury cases. That's why, to give yourself and your family the best fighting chance for meaningful compensation after a hit and run, you should contact the Las Vegas personal injury lawyers at Lerner & Rowe."

More details can be found at https://lernerandrowe.com/las-vegas.

Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Rowe

Email: krowe@lernerandrowe.com

Phone: 702-877-1500

Organization: Lerner & Rowe

Address: 4795 S Durango Dr. , Las Vegas, NV 89147, United States

Website: https://lernerandrowe.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170663