Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Placed in the Leaders Table of

the Institutional Investor 2023 Asia (Ex-Japan) Executive Team Rankings Institutional Investor Research (II Research) Executive Team Rankings, one of the most prestigious awards within the investment community, recognises Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group with eight awards in its 2023 Asia (Ex-Japan) rankings.

The Group earns top positions in this year's rankings, as well as 'All-Star Status' designation for the Rest of Asia. (Hong Kong, China, 23 June 2023) Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929) is featured in the Leaders' table of the Institutional Investor 2023 Asia (Ex-Japan) Executive Team Rankings. The Group's commitment and adherence to investor relations best practices and guidelines has earned the trust of investors and a place at the top of the coveted rankings. The eight awards are a testament to the Group's strong corporate governance practices and an enduring commitment to the principles of providing timely, transparent and effective disclosures. The Group continuously seeks to ensure that the market is regularly kept abreast on our performance and business strategies to continually drive long-term sustainable value creation for our stakeholders. "We are honoured to receive these recognitions by Institutional Investor Research. Our shareholders are valued partners, and it is critical for the Group to align its interests with total shareholder returns," said Mr. Hamilton Cheng, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. "We seek to maintain transparency in our disclosures and continuously engage in two-way dialogue with our capital market stakeholders, by communicating our achievements as well as the risks and challenges we face, while we take feedback from investors into consideration when defining our strategies and growing our business." The Group's accolades received at the Institutional Investor's 2023 All-Asia Executive Team Rankings - Asia (ex-Mainland China) - Consumer/ Discretionary include: Most Honoured Companies - Combined - 1st place

Best CEO - Combined - 1st place - Kent Wong, Managing Director

Best CFO - Combined - 1st place - Hamilton Cheng, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Best IR Professional - Combined - 1st place - Danita On, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Best IR Program - Combined - 1st place

Best ESG - Combined - 1st place

Best Board of Directors - Combined - 1st place

Best IR Team - Combined - 2nd place The Group's comprehensive investor relationship programme seeks to bridge market asymmetry and ensure that Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is fairly valued by the market. Our year-round, multi-channel communications and engagement helps to deepen our understanding of investor concerns, respond effectively and educate the investor community about our evolving business. The Group has taken steps to strengthen the transparency and communication around its quality expansion strategy, the impact from macro-economic uncertainties, and to set out our five strategic priorities to position Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group for growth. In light of pandemic-control measures affecting the Group's largest markets in the last financial year, we introduced both hybrid and in-person engagements with capital market stakeholders to ensure that they have an accurate understanding and informed view of our business performance, strategies and market outlook. We are continuously reviewing the depth and breadth of our disclosures to adopt best practices. Our commitment to investor relations best practices and guidelines is also demonstrated through our pledge to the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association IR Pledge Programme since 2021. Further information about the Group and strategic priorities is available in our annual report: https://ir.ctfjewellerygroup.com/ar2023_en.pdf About Institutional Investor 2023 Asia (Ex-Japan) Executive Team Rankings A total of 6,474 (up over 17% from last year) investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 1,646 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 1,608 companies and 2,504 individuals across 18 sectors. This included 5,660 buy-side professionals from 1,488 buy-side companies with an estimated US$2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities and 814 sell-side analysts from 158 companies. The companies were rated on several core areas, including Financial Disclosure, Services & Communication, ESG and Board of Directors as well as attributes for CEOs, CFOs and the Best IR Professionals. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group earned top positions in the rankings this year and is featured in the Leaders' table. Overall, the Group was clinched All-Star Status for the "Rest of Asia" category in recognition of its achievement in attaining a "first place" ranking in six or more categories. The official results were published on Institutional Investor's website. Details of the methodology and results can be found here: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research ### Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world. Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity". The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE. The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long-term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world. With an extensive retail network in China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, the United States and Canada, as well as a fast-growing smart retail business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment. ________________________________________________________________________________ Media Enquiries: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Danita On Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Tel: (852) 2138 8501 Email: danitaon@chowtaifook.com Acky Chan Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Tel: (852) 2138 8338 Email: ackychan@chowtaifook.com Haide Ng Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Tel: (852) 2138 8336 Email: haideng@chowtaifook.com



