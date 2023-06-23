Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate Change

The Board of Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) announces that Simon Marvell will retire as CEO of Acuity Risk Management Ltd ("Acuity"), the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, on 30 June and will not stand for election as director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2023. Kerry Chambers, the current COO of Acuity, has been selected as Simon's successor and will be appointed as a director of the Company and the CEO of Acuity on 3 July 2023.

Simon Marvell will retire from full time employment. However, Simon will continue as a non-executive director of Acuity and be engaged as a consultant to continue to provide advice and other inputs into accelerating the success of Acuity.

Kerry Chambers will become CEO of Acuity and a director of the Company on 3 July 2023. Kerry joined Acuity in April 2021 as Commercial Director before being promoted as the Acuity's COO in April 2023. She has been responsible for all sales, marketing and related activities. In her time marketing has been brought in house, a new sales team recruited, a new strategic plan with a partnership programme to expand in North America, which represents 45% of the world market. In the two years since Kerry joined all the key performance indicators have shown continuing improvement.

Angus Forrest said"I would like to thank Simon for his past work and look forward to his continuing involvement and contribution. Over the past two years working together we have achieved a great deal of change strengthening the management of the business and improving every metric. Simon is an expert on risk management having built his skill over more than 35 years. He has founded two risk management businesses and is well known in the industry. We look forward to working together and retaining his knowledge and expertise in his new role."

"Kerry has demonstrated her skills and proved an excellent leader of sales, marketing and commercial activities over the past two years, we are delighted to announce her promotion to CEO and look forward to working with her as she leads the business in the next exciting phase of its growth."

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with the appointment of Kerry Louise Chambers (nee Williams and Mudditt) aged 50, to the Board of the Company. Details of Kerry's directorships are set out below. She holds 674,555 ordinary shares in the Company and no options in the Company.

Current directorships Past directorships held within the last five years Acuity Risk Management Limited Resera Consulting Limited

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), previously known as Drumz plc, is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.