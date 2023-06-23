MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Closed period share buyback update

PR Newswire

London, June 22

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Closed period share buyback update

23 June 2023

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company" or "MIGO") today announces that the Company is about to enter a closed period ahead of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2023.

Pursuant to the share buyback authority previously granted by shareholders, the Company has appointed Numis Securities Limited to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme until the date on which the Company comes out of its closed period. This is expected to be on the publication of the annual report on or around 3 August 2023.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 709 8732