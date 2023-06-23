

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the UK and flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK as well as major euro area economies are due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales data. Sales are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month in May, in contrast to the 0.5 percent increase in April.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's final GDP data is due. The initial estimate showed a quarterly economic growth of 0.5 percent for the first quarter.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France flash PMI survey results. Economists expect the index to fall to 51.0 in June from 51.2 in May.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the composite index to drop to 53.5 from 53.9 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global releases euro area composite PMI data. The composite output index is forecast to ease to 52.5 from 52.8 a month ago.



Half an hour later, UK S&P/ CIPS Global flash composite survey data is due. Economists forecast the index to drop to 53.6 in June from 54.0 in the previous month.



