Freitag, 23.06.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
23.06.23
08:08 Uhr
1,136 Euro
-0,010
-0,87 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
23.06.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 June 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1580     GBP0.9970 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1400     GBP0.9830 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.148721    GBP0.98940

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,937,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2965       1.158         XDUB      10:05:18      00065964858TRLO0 
3409       1.158         XDUB      10:05:18      00065964857TRLO0 
2000       1.158         XDUB      10:06:45      00065964894TRLO0 
1146       1.158         XDUB      10:12:45      00065965109TRLO0 
4999       1.158         XDUB      10:12:45      00065965108TRLO0 
5831       1.156         XDUB      10:28:18      00065965382TRLO0 
2000       1.156         XDUB      10:28:18      00065965383TRLO0 
1766       1.158         XDUB      10:28:18      00065965385TRLO0 
2000       1.158         XDUB      10:28:18      00065965384TRLO0 
5306       1.152         XDUB      11:20:35      00065966495TRLO0 
5561       1.150         XDUB      11:23:41      00065966569TRLO0 
6184       1.148         XDUB      11:45:39      00065967034TRLO0 
5786       1.144         XDUB      12:15:24      00065967848TRLO0 
5782       1.142         XDUB      13:19:05      00065969380TRLO0 
6401       1.144         XDUB      14:07:56      00065970492TRLO0 
6005       1.142         XDUB      14:32:36      00065971408TRLO0 
5782       1.140         XDUB      14:43:42      00065972238TRLO0 
2000       1.142         XDUB      14:43:42      00065972239TRLO0 
460       1.140         XDUB      15:24:22      00065974014TRLO0 
5395       1.144         XDUB      15:36:33      00065974712TRLO0 
2500       1.144         XDUB      15:36:37      00065974713TRLO0 
5968       1.142         XDUB      15:36:43      00065974717TRLO0 
917       1.152         XDUB      16:20:26      00065976503TRLO0 
4963       1.152         XDUB      16:20:26      00065976502TRLO0 
2414       1.152         XDUB      16:20:26      00065976504TRLO0 
117       1.152         XDUB      16:21:26      00065976553TRLO0 
2343       1.152         XDUB      16:21:26      00065976552TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7977       99.70         XLON      10:05:10      00065964852TRLO0 
3878       99.70         XLON      10:05:10      00065964853TRLO0 
4696       99.70         XLON      10:08:16      00065964939TRLO0 
4291       99.70         XLON      10:15:16      00065965157TRLO0 
3972       99.40         XLON      10:28:18      00065965381TRLO0 
4363       99.20         XLON      11:01:17      00065966008TRLO0 
3352       99.20         XLON      11:20:35      00065966494TRLO0 
584       99.20         XLON      11:23:41      00065966568TRLO0 
4519       99.20         XLON      11:45:39      00065967033TRLO0 
4159       98.70         XLON      12:05:45      00065967727TRLO0 
1108       98.50         XLON      12:47:49      00065968566TRLO0 
2667       98.50         XLON      12:47:49      00065968567TRLO0 
4118       98.30         XLON      13:19:05      00065969379TRLO0 
115       98.80         XLON      14:04:56      00065970394TRLO0 
971       98.80         XLON      14:04:56      00065970395TRLO0 
5866       98.80         XLON      14:04:56      00065970396TRLO0 
4585       98.60         XLON      14:32:36      00065971407TRLO0 
4099       98.50         XLON      14:43:42      00065972237TRLO0 
1453       98.50         XLON      14:43:42      00065972240TRLO0 
3000       98.40         XLON      14:58:57      00065972727TRLO0 
4379       98.50         XLON      15:36:43      00065974716TRLO0 
834       98.50         XLON      15:38:29      00065974762TRLO0 
422       98.50         XLON      15:38:29      00065974763TRLO0 
3311       98.50         XLON      15:38:29      00065974764TRLO0 
3352       98.30         XLON      15:44:06      00065974984TRLO0 
2452       98.30         XLON      15:44:09      00065974985TRLO0 
900       98.30         XLON      15:44:09      00065974986TRLO0 
1361       98.30         XLON      15:45:41      00065975067TRLO0 
349       98.30         XLON      15:50:44      00065975229TRLO0 
85        98.30         XLON      15:50:44      00065975230TRLO0 
903       98.80         XLON      16:06:16      00065975811TRLO0 
838       98.80         XLON      16:06:16      00065975812TRLO0 
4190       98.80         XLON      16:06:16      00065975813TRLO0 
160       99.10         XLON      16:22:17      00065976623TRLO0 
4569       99.10         XLON      16:22:17      00065976624TRLO0 
1570       99.10         XLON      16:22:17      00065976625TRLO0 
552       99.10         XLON      16:22:18      00065976629TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  252880 
EQS News ID:  1663765 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663765&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
