

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 95.74 against the yen, from a recent 3-day high of 96.84.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.6691, more than a 3-week low of 0.8826 and nearly a 3-week low of 1.0897 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6755, 0.8883 and 1.0929, respectively.



The aussie slipped to a 3-week low of 1.6333 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6214.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 92.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.86 against the loonie, 1.07 against the kiwi and 1.65 against the euro.



