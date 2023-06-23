

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 3-day low of 0.6137 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 3-week low of 1.7812 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6177 and 1.7725, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 87.82 from an early 8-year high of 88.59.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.79 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



