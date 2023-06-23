Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023
WKN: 920930 | ISIN: US4228191023 | Ticker-Symbol: HSI
PR Newswire
23.06.2023 | 09:06
130 Leser
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Names Partner in Charge of Tel Aviv Office

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, named Cheli Nachman as partner in charge of its Tel Aviv, Israel office in May 2023.

Cheli Nachman joined the Tel Aviv office as a partner in the Technology practice and will lead the Israeli office. She specializes in cybersecurity, data & analytics, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, industrial technology, and financial technology executive search work. She also has experience working closely with clients at venture capital and private equity firms. Previously, Cheli was human resources vice president at Citigroup, then a senior partner at an Israeli boutique search firm.

"Cheli is highly regarded both as a super-dedicated recruitment consultant and trusted advisor," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "She will provide clients with access to talent and leadership at a time when they seek creative, nimble, and high-performing talent to achieve their strategic business objectives."

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Chiara Pierdomenico
+44 20 7075 4236
cpierdomenico@heidrick.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-names-partner-in-charge-of-tel-aviv-office-301857280.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
