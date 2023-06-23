Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Names Partner in Charge of Tel Aviv Office

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, named Cheli Nachman as partner in charge of its Tel Aviv, Israel office in May 2023.

Cheli Nachman joined the Tel Aviv office as a partner in the Technology practice and will lead the Israeli office. She specializes in cybersecurity, data & analytics, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, industrial technology, and financial technology executive search work. She also has experience working closely with clients at venture capital and private equity firms. Previously, Cheli was human resources vice president at Citigroup, then a senior partner at an Israeli boutique search firm.

"Cheli is highly regarded both as a super-dedicated recruitment consultant and trusted advisor," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "She will provide clients with access to talent and leadership at a time when they seek creative, nimble, and high-performing talent to achieve their strategic business objectives."

