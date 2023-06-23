

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 143.44 against the yen for the first time since 10th November 2022. At yesterday's close, the greenback was trading at 143.11.



Against the euro, the pound, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 1.0921, 1.2696, 0.8983 and 1.3197 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0956, 1.2747, 0.8946 and 1.3150, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 146.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the euro, 1.24 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc and 1.35 against the loonie.



