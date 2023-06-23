

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Friday said its hepcludex (bulevirtide) showed sustained efficacy and safety profile at 96 weeks in people with chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.



The combined virological and biochemical response rates continued to increase through Week 96 compared to Week 48, with response rates of 55% and 56% with 2 mg and 10 mg hepcludex respectively, Gilead said.



Further, results from an additional analysis showed that participants who had no response or a partial-response at Week 24, achieved virological response by Week 96.



The company presented these new data from the Phase 3 study dubbed MYR301 at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023.



'This latest data adds to the growing body of evidence establishing bulevirtide as an effective and well tolerated treatment for HDV when used for a longer duration,' said Heiner Wedemeyer, MD, Director, Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Infectious Diseases and Endocrinology at Hannover Medical School.



Hepcludex, which is not approved in the US, is the only approved treatment for HDV in the EU.



