DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 401.6373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 102431 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 252899 EQS News ID: 1663869 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 23, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)