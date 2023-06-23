EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.:



23.06.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of 2023 Half-Year Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group")

The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2023. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2023/jse/isse/snhe/HY2023.pdf

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 23 June 2023

23.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

