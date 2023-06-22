Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I BV in liquidation (in liquidatie) announces voting results of AGM

Amsterdam, 22 June 2023Today, Climate Transition Capital Acquisition I B.V. in liquidation (in liquidatie) (the Company), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held at the head office of the Company (Basisweg 10, 1043 AP Amsterdam, the Netherlands) on Thursday 22 June 2023 at 11:00 (CET) (the AGM). The shareholders adopted all proposed resolutions as tabled at today's AGM.As a result, the Company is dissolved (ontbonden), and the Executive Directors are charged with effecting the liquidation of the Company's affairs under the supervision of the Non-Executive Directors. The Company is still at the date hereof underway with the necessary actions to complete the final report (rekening en verantwoording) and the plan of distribution (plan van verdeling). The Executive Directors, in their capacity as liquidators, will complete this process in the coming weeks. Accordingly, the liquidation process will not commence on 23 June 2023, but rather only when the final report and plan of distribution have been completed and deposited with the Trade Register of the Chamber of Commerce and at the head office of the Company (for inspection by anyone for a period of two months after such date), and when the liquidation has been announced in a national newspaper. Consequently, the indicative timetable included in the Company's press release, dated 10 May 2023, is no longer applicable; as soon as the liquidators have completed the final report and plan of distribution, the Company will announce updated dates for the commencement of the liquidation, the payment of liquidation distributions and the completion of the liquidation process.The amount per ordinary share that ordinary shareholders will receive as liquidation distributions is expected to be announced subsequent to the aforementioned two month-period, provided no objections are received from creditors.Further, the annual report and financial statements for the financial year 2022 were adopted, the remuneration report for the financial year 2022 was advised on positively, the Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors were discharged from liability and Intertrust (Netherlands) B.V. was appointed as custodian of the books and records of the Company.Inside InformationThis press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014).NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.Further information+31 (0)20 262 02 30info@climatetransitioncapital.comDisclaimerThis announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on CTCA1's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of CTCA1. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. CTCA1 operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on CTCA1. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and CTCA1 undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.