DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.1339 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1183063 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 253057 EQS News ID: 1664199 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 23, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)