DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.0148 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2560522 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN Sequence No.: 253038 EQS News ID: 1664161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 23, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)