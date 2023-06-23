Panasonic's EverVolt home battery supports DC and AC coupling for new and existing solar arrays.From pv magazine USA Panasonic North America has revealed the new generation of its EverVolt home battery, a modular energy storage device that supports both DC and AC coupling. This flexibility makes the battery a good fit for both new and existing solar installations. The storage system includes a hybrid inverter and lithium-ferro-phosphate battery. It also includes the SmartBox, a home energy management device. Each battery is modular in increments of 4.6 kWh of usable energy, offering up to 18.4 ...

