Sleepwalkers has developed an automated robotic device for solar panel cleaning that does not require an additional rail system.From pv magazine India Tamil Nadu-based Sleepwalkers has introduced Zero Dirt-BOLT, an automated robotic device for waterless dust removal from solar panels. The device operates without rails and is suitable for ground-mounted and rooftop/RCC installations, including fixed, seasonal tilt, and single-axis trackers. The company claims that the robotic device achieves 99% cleaning efficiency, making it ideal for PV installations in deserts. It is available in automated and ...

