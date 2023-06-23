June 23, 2023

Announcement no. 12

BioPorto A/S announces completion of rights issue; total number of shares and voting rights

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, MA, USA, June 23, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S ("BioPorto" or the "Company") today announces the completion of the rights issue launched on May 30, 2023 ("the Offering"), raising gross proceeds of approximately DKK 43 million and estimated net proceeds of DKK 41.4 million. The 42,977,456 new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company's permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619), with the expected first day of trading being on Monday, June 26, 2023.

BioPorto's share capital has been increased by DKK 42,977,456 as a result of the completion of the Offering. Accordingly, the nominal value of the Company's total share capital amounts to 379,670,461 divided into 379,670,461 shares each carrying 1 voting right, corresponding to a total of 379,670,461 voting rights cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Based on the size of the Offering and in accordance with exemptions available under Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, no prospectus or other offering circular was published in connection with the Offering. The Company's articles of association have been updated to reflect the capital increase. The updated articles of association have been registered with the Danish Business Authority and are available at www.bioporto.com/governance.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers - tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "strategy", "estimate", "target" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements, and such forward looking statements include statements with respect to the U.S. regulatory approval process of BioPorto's NGAL Test, commercialization activities in Europe and elsewhere, the consummation of the securities offering described herein, the terms thereof, the reasons and purposes for such offering, and the use of proceeds therefrom, and other matters. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond BioPorto's control. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described from time to time in BioPorto's public announcements, its Interim Reports, and in its 2022 Annual Report under Risk Factors. BioPorto undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as required by applicable law.