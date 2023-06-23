In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for northern India last week. Cyclone Biparjoy had a significant impact on solar power generation in the region.Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy, meaning "disaster" in Bengali, made landfall in India's western Gujarat state, near the southern Pakistan border, on June 15, 2023. Wind speeds reached more than 65mph and rainfall of up to 500mm led to the evacuation of over 180,000 people and the death of at least 8. It has also left nearly 1000 villages without power. Cyclone season is from April ...

