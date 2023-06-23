DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (JPNY LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 24804.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 221292 CODE: JPNY LN ISIN: LU1681039050 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY LN Sequence No.: 253151 EQS News ID: 1664497 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664497&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)