Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Supply Smallpox Vaccines for EU Strategic Reserve

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2023 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today, that it has been awarded a contract valued at EUR 10 million to supply its smallpox vaccine to rescEU, a strategic reserve within the European Union (EU) which aims to strengthen the EU's ability to respond to biological threats in the future. The strategic stockpile has been established to enable rapid deployment to EU member states and other countries participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism of medical countermeasures in case of emergencies.

Deliveries of the vaccine are expected to occur in the first half of 2024 and thus will not impact the Company's financial guidance for 2023.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: "We are pleased to extend our collaboration with the EU to help build a stronger preparedness against biological threats in the future. Since last year, we have worked with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to supply our vaccine in response to the mpox outbreak, leading to a multi-year partnership, which has expanded the access to the vaccine across Europe. With this new contract to supply our vaccine to another strategic section within EU, we are now also helping to reinforce the EU's ability to respond to future health crises, such as intentional attacks with or unintentional release of smallpox."

About rescEU

RescEU is part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, established by the European Commission as a safety net to protect citizens from disasters and manage emerging risks. It includes a fleet of firefighting planes and helicopters, medical evacuation planes, and a stockpile of medical items and field hospitals that can respond to health emergencies. Reserves are also being developed to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN® and in-licensed technologies, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

