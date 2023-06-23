Anzeige
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.06.2023 | 14:00
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2023

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

23 June 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
