Fortifeye Vitamins and the Lange Eye Institute Partner to Enhance Eye Heath and Wellness

THE VILLAGES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / The Lange Eye Institute in The Villages, Florida, a leading provider of comprehensive eye care, is pleased to provide an informative guide to help patients understand what to expect during an eye exam. Whether you are due for a routine check-up or seeking specific vision-related assistance, Dr. Michael Lange, Dr. Susan Summerton and Dr. Lori Caputi are highly skilled optometric physicians that are committed to delivering exceptional and personalized experience. https://langeeyecare.com/





During an eye exam, patients can anticipate a series of comprehensive evaluations and tests that are designed to assess their visual acuity, detect potential eye diseases or conditions, and provide appropriate treatment and guidance on maintaining optimal eye health. The process at the Lange Eye Institute will typically include the following:

1. Patient History: To better understand your individual needs and medical history, our optometric physicians will begin by discussing any existing eye conditions, symptoms, or concerns you may have. This information will help tailor the examination to address your specific requirements effectively.

2. Visual Acuity Test: This classic eye chart test involves reading letters or symbols at various distances to determine the sharpness and clarity of your vision. By measuring your visual acuity our doctors can determine if glasses, contact lenses or surgical intervention is appropriate.

3. Refraction Assessment: Using a phoropter or a retinoscope, our doctors will assess your refractive error, which helps determine if you are nearsighted, farsighted, or have astigmatism. This examination helps identify the appropriate prescription for eyeglasses or contact lenses.

4. Ocular Health Examination: Our comprehensive eye exam includes an assessment of your ocular health to identify any signs of potential eye conditions or diseases. This examination involves the use of specialized equipment to view internal and external structures of the eye. This sophisticated technology allows our optometric physicians to look at different cellular layers of the cornea, lens, retina and optic nerve. Early detection of disease is the key to successful treatment. This technology can also help to detect many systemic health problems in the early stages.

5. Intraocular Pressure Measurement: By using a tonometer our doctors can measure the pressure inside your eyes, which helps identify potential risks for glaucoma, a serious eye condition that can lead to vision loss if left untreated.

6. Additional Tests: Depending on your individual circumstances, our optometric physicians may recommend additional tests, such as visual field testing, color vision assessment, digital retinal imaging, oct testing, electro diagnostic testing, ultrasound, dark adaptation and much more. These tests provide further insight into your eye health and can aid in the early detection of potential eye diseases and monitor treatments.

7. Consultation: Following the completion of the examinations and tests, we will also discuss the importance of proper nutrition and lifestyle changes for eye and overall health. We will also go over each diagnosis and all treatment options.

Dr. Michael Lange, Optometric Physician and Certified Nutrition Specialist, is widely recognized as the formulator of Fortifeye Vitamins-a brand committed to promoting eye health through scientifically advanced formulations. With his extensive expertise in both eye care and nutrition, Dr. Lange has dedicated his career to understanding the intricate relationship between nutrition and eye wellness and overall health.

As an Optometric Physician, Dr. Lange has a deep understanding of the complexities of ocular health and vision care. He has witnessed firsthand the impact that nutrition can have on patients' eye conditions and overall visual performance. https://www.drmichaellange.com/

Drawing upon his vast knowledge and research in the field, Dr. Lange carefully formulates Fortifeye Vitamins with a meticulous selection of key nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are crucial for maintaining optimal eye function. These formulations are backed by scientific evidence and reflect Dr. Lange's commitment to providing supplements of the highest quality and effectiveness. https://fortifeye.com/

One of Dr. Lange's notable achievements is the development of the Fortifeye Next Gen Complete formula. This advanced blend contains a synergistic combination of nutrients. These ingredients work together to support macular health, protect against oxidative stress, and promote visual acuity. https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-next-gen-complete/

In addition to his groundbreaking work in ocular nutrition, Dr. Lange is also known for his passion for educating the public and healthcare professionals about the importance of proper nutrition for eye health. He frequently shares his knowledge through lectures, trade shows, articles, interviews and his syndicated talk show "Ask The Dr." His aim is to empower individuals to take a proactive role in preserving their vision and overall health through informed dietary choices and targeted supplementation.

The contributions of Dr. Michael Lange as the formulator of Fortifeye Vitamins have significantly influenced the field of ocular nutrition. His dedication to research, evidence-based formulations, and patient education has helped countless individuals improve their eye health and visual performance. By offering high-quality supplements that are trusted by eye care professionals worldwide, Dr. Lange continues to make a positive impact on the lives of those seeking to maintain and enhance their vision. https://www.drmichaellange.com/

To schedule an eye exam or to learn more about our comprehensive services, please visit www.drmichaellange.com or contact us at 352-753-4014. https://langeeyecare.com/

