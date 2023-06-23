Ready Computing's Channels Solution Leverages Long-Time Partnership With Healthix to Advance Care for Patients Enrolled in Specialized Clinical and Social Care Programs

Interoperability with Healthix, NY's Largest HIE, Will Be Essential to Success of Social Care Networks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Healthix, one of the largest public HIEs in the nation, enables the exchange of key patient information for over 20 million New Yorkers, including those who rely on the coordination of social services, behavioral health, and clinical care to meet their needs. Healthix aggregates patient information from over 2,500 participating organizations that include clinical practices, hospitals, health systems, diagnostic centers, skilled nursing facilities, health plans, community-based and behavioral health organizations, pharmacies, and more. Through a partnership with Ready Computing and the integration of their Channels solution, Healthix has enhanced its capabilities by including non-medical social factors, such as housing and food instabilities, into its network, providing a full picture of the patient's clinical and social needs.

In January 2021, Ready Computing certified its Channels solution for use with Healthix under Vendor Interoperability Program (VIP). Channels enables care team members from different organizations and multiple disciplines to coordinate when caring for patients enrolled in specialized clinical and social care programs. Among many other possible uses, Channels can be used to perform electronic "closed loop" referrals between provider and community-based organizations (CBOs), often in cases where non-medical factors (known as Social Determinants of Health, or SDoH) are influencing health outcomes. Under the VIP, Healthix validated and approved Channels' capabilities pertaining to privacy and security, technical connectivity, data interoperability, and alert exchange.

"Ready Computing and Healthix have shared the path of innovation since 2011," says Michael LaRocca, Founder and CEO of Ready Computing. Throughout its development, Healthix has complemented its own technical capabilities with trusted partners to assist with system integration, master data management, patient and provider index tuning, privacy and consent filtering, terminology administration, and other key HIE services. "We've truly enjoyed our partnership with our colleagues at Healthix, and we look forward to supporting Healthix and its community for many more years to come."

"Channels offers complementary functionality in the areas of patient assessment, program operation, care management, SDoH collection, and closed-loop referrals," states Todd Rogow, President and CEO at Healthix. "Ready Computing has been a great partner, and we're excited to work together in supporting the next generation of use cases in which clinical and social care data are leveraged to optimize health outcomes."

About Ready Computing

Headquartered in New York, NY, Ready Computing provides specialized products and services to clients in the North American, EMEA, and APAC markets. Launched in 2011, Ready Computing partners with its clients to deliver industry-leading solutions for health information exchange, care program management, closed-loop referrals, and more. Ready Computing has been formally certified as conformant to the ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013 Standards, and has also been appraised at Maturity Level 2 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) version 2.0 for Services (SVC).

To learn more, visit readycomputing.com.

About Healthix

Healthix is the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, bringing together over 8,000 healthcare facilities across New York City and Long Island. Healthix provides secure access to clinical data of more than 20 million patients, for treatment, care coordination and quality improvement. Data available through Healthix includes a broad range of clinical information electronically delivered with each patient encounter from across New York State, 24/7 in real-time. With HITRUST certification and MARS-E compliance as a critical component of its accreditation as a state-qualified entity, Healthix affirms their commitment to the highest security standards, ensuring that data from all contributors remains secured and protected.

To learn more, visit healthix.org.

Contact Information:

Michael LaRocca

CEO of Ready Computing

info@readycomputing.com

(212) 877-3307

SOURCE: Ready Computing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763373/Ready-Computings-Channels-Solution-Leverages-Long-Time-Partnership-With-Healthix-to-Advance-Care-for-Patients-Enrolled-in-Specialized-Clinical-and-Social-Care-Programs