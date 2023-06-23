Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
Dow Jones News
23.06.2023 | 14:31
Tether Chooses Kava As Gateway for Cosmos USDt

Chainwire 
23-Jun-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Georgetown, Cayman Islands, 23/06/2023, Chainwire 
 
Tether chooses Kava, a layer-1 blockchain designed for scalability and speed, as its gateway to the Cosmos ecosystem. 
Kava is excited and honored by Tether's decision to bring the world's most liquid, secure, and transparent stablecoin 
USDt to Cosmos appchains and Kava EVM dApps. 
 
https://twitter.com/Tether_to/status/1671445095965499393's=20 
  "Kava's support of Tether's USDt integration will help bring stability and unlock liquidity across Cosmos and EVM 
  ecosystems. Native USDt issued on Kava will address the limited growth, low liquidity, and increased volatility of 
  using the Cosmos ecosystem, and help ignite a robust DeFi economy, empowering appchains, EVM dApps, and their users 
  with a secure and widely adopted canonical stablecoin," said Scott Stuart, Kava Co-Founder. 
Tether's decision to integrate USDt natively on Cosmos, using Kava as a hub, will bring accessibility and financial 
stability to users and developers within the Cosmos ecosystem. Unlike external bridge solutions; which proliferate 
dozens of versions of a wrapped asset, siloing liquidity, discouraging participation, and harming user experience; 
natively issued USDt on Kava simplifies the process, and offers a streamlined, efficient mechanism for stablecoin 
liquidity provision and transfer between the Cosmos and Ethereum ecosystems. 
As a result, this integration could potentially catalyze a significant expansion of the DeFi economy on Cosmos, 
providing a compelling solution to the liquidity problem that has been challenging since the collapse of Terra's UST in 
Q1 2022. Deploying Tether, a stablecoin with a strong market reputation and 65% dominance, will also offer increased 
security and reliability to users and developers alike. 
  "The Kava network is a unique and widely followed blockchain with a robust track record of four years with zero 
  security issues, which is essential to protecting USDt users," said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether, in the June 21, 
  2023 announcement. "Together, we aim to reshape the future of decentralized finance, fostering a robust and 
  inclusive ecosystem that benefits users worldwide." 
About Kava 
Kava is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and 
interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network. Committed to fostering innovation and growth, Kava is a 
trusted choice for developers and users worldwide. 
For more updates, follow Kava on Twitter. 
Disclaimer 
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy USDt or KAVA tokens. 
Contact 
Media Manager 
Guillermo Carandini 
Kava 
guillermo.carandini@kava.io 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1664479 23-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0a79d60d09e120f197c1512ef4a434c5

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=497f2c6e69e601d3a399c7e11b93c8db

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
