Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics to Provide Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division with Smart City Autonomous Drone Applications

Funded agreement with MassDOT will implement American Robotics' autonomous drone technology to improve data collection and safety, while reducing operational costs for multiple state entities

Framework for large scale mass adoption of the Optimus System drone across the state of Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary American Robotics and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division (MassDOT Aeronautics) have signed an agreement for a 6-month fully funded initial engagement. This proof-of-concept (POC) will showcase the capabilities of the Optimus System, an autonomous drone platform, to improve data collection for enhanced safety and cost reduction by MassDOT Aeronautics in key areas such as rail inspections, wetlands assessments, and incident response.

The program is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2023 and will demonstrate to multiple state entities the advanced capabilities of the Optimus System. By demonstrating the effectiveness of the Optimus System in real-world scenarios, American Robotics aims to clarify the drone platform's optimal use cases for U.S.-based municipalities. As the first state agreement in the United States to take advantage of autonomous drone technology provided by the Optimus System, the MassDOT partnership represents an important step in introducing to the U.S. the successful urban drone infrastructure that Ondas subsidiary Airobotics is deploying commercially in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Our engagement with MassDOT is a notable step in our strategy to introduce Urban Drone Infrastructure to government markets in the United States," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings and American Robotics. "The Optimus System has proven to be a valuable digital solution that enables municipal leaders to provide public services in a sustainable way in cities in the UAE, and we are excited to implement this technology to benefit the U.S. We look forward to working with MassDOT to provide the multiple different entities that will be taking advantage of autonomous drone technology with the data and analytics needed to improve operations, civilian and employee safety, and reduce operating costs."

"Through this program field work we believe American Robotics will demonstrate the potential for autonomous drone systems to revolutionize the data collection and operational efficiency of government agencies and municipalities across the United States," said MassDOT Aeronautics Administrator Jeff DeCarlo. "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture and are optimistic that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for the adoption of cutting-edge drone technology in public infrastructure management."

MassDOT Aeronautics is undertaking this effort as part of its Commonwealth UAS (drone) Integration Program, which is focused on identifying and demonstrating the operational utility of new, innovative aviation technologies that support MassDOT's mission to provide safe, reliable, robust and resilient transportation infrastructure.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System, the Scout System and the Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.comor follow Ondas Holdings on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

About MassDOT Aeronautics

MassDOT Aeronautics is a division of MassDOT responsible for MassDOT's administration, implementation and enforcement of its authority over aeronautics. Its mission is to promote aviation throughout the Commonwealth while establishing an efficient integrated airport system that will enhance airport safety, customer service, economic development, and environmental stewardship. The MassDOT Aeronautics Division promotes and regulates aviation across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

