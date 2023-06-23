High River, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2023) - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) (the "Company" or "Western") announces that it held its annual general and special meeting, where the Company's shareholders elected directors, appointed auditors and approved Western's stock option plan (the "Plan").

Subject to regulatory approval, Western granted stock options to purchase 50,000 common shares to each of the five directors of the Company, and stock options to purchase a total of 25,000 common shares to an officer, at an exercise price of $0.35 cents per share, representing the previous day's closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange, which vest immediately and expire on June 22, 2033. Options are issued to directors in lieu of cash fees and retainers.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI.

