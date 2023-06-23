DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group: Why is pawnbroking so attractive at the moment?

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group: Why is pawnbroking so attractive at the moment? 23-Jun-2023 / 13:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Financials Q&A on H&T Group (HAT) | Why is pawnbroking so attractive at the moment? H&T Group plc (HAT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark takes us through his recent report entitled 'Pawnbroking's current appeal', explains what is driving growth, confidence in the resilience of the model to downturns, the non-pawnbroking businesses and any risks we should be aware of. H&T Group plc are the UK's largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1664613 23-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664613&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)