Dow Jones News
23.06.2023 | 14:46
Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group: Why is pawnbroking so attractive at the moment?

Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group: Why is pawnbroking so attractive at the moment? 
23-Jun-2023 / 13:15 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Analyst interview | Financials 
Q&A on H&T Group (HAT) | Why is pawnbroking so attractive at the moment? 
 
H&T Group plc (HAT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. 
Mark takes us through his recent report entitled 'Pawnbroking's current appeal', explains what is driving growth, 
confidence in the resilience of the model to downturns, the non-pawnbroking businesses and any risks we should be aware 
of. 
H&T Group plc are the UK's largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high quality new and pre-owned jewellery and 
watches. 
Listen to the interview here 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1664613 23-Jun-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
