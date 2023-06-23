Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 22 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 234.47p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 228.85p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 231.30p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 225.68p per ordinary share
23 June 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323