Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 23-Jun-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 June 2023 PETROFAC LIMITED (the "Company") RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of Petrofac Limited held on 23 June 2023 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows: No. Resolution In Favour / %* Against %* Withheld Discretion 1 Report and Accounts 289,987,407 99.97% 88,472 0.03% 59,299 2 Remuneration Policy 288,867,454 99.59% 1,192,398 0.41% 75,326 3 Annual Report on Remuneration 268,380,799 92.52% 21,710,793 7.48% 43,586 4 Appoint Tareq Kawash as an Executive Director 281,977,321 97.20% 8,114,988 2.80% 42,869 5 Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman 265,570,503 91.55% 24,522,692 8.45% 41,983 6 Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director 286,694,266 98.83% 3,385,810 1.17% 55,102 7 Re-appoint Ayman Asfari as a Non-executive 278,874,225 96.14% 11,198,872 3.86% 62,081 Director 8 Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a Non-executive 272,110,330 93.80% 17,978,277 6.20% 46,571 Director 9 Re-appoint David Davies as a Non-executive 287,879,406 99.24% 2,213,064 0.76% 42,708 Director 10 Appoint Francesca Di Carlo as a Non-executive 286,699,610 98.84% 3,376,638 1.16% 58,930 Director 11 Re-appoint Afonso Reis e Sousa as an Executive 281,887,039 97.17% 8,201,125 2.83% 47,014 Director 12 Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors 211,526,184 72.92% 78,562,560 27.08% 46,434 13 Authorise directors to fix the auditors' 289,866,268 99.92% 221,534 0.08% 47,376 remuneration 14 Directors' authority to allot shares 210,771,484 72.68% 79,215,536 27.32% 134,158 15 Pre-emption rights 210,685,543 72.65% 79,310,001 27.35% 139,634 16 Additional 10% Pre-emption rights 210,630,220 72.63% 79,371,450 27.37% 133,508 17 Directors' authority to purchase own shares 289,859,036 99.93% 206,284 0.07% 69,858 18 Short notice period for general meetings 280,657,552 96.75% 9,439,102 3.25% 38,524

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 522,049,521 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the "Shares") and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 290,135,178 (55.58% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website.

The Board notes that there were a significant proportion (more than 20%) of votes cast against four resolutions (resolutions 12, 14, 15 and 16). Two of these resolutions (numbers 15 and 16) were special resolutions to empower the directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Both of these resolutions followed the provisions of the Pre-Emption Group's 2022 Statement of Principles for the disapplication of pre-emption rights and the Board considers the flexibility of afforded by these authorities to be in the best interests of the Company. Jersey registered companies require a two-thirds majority for special resolutions to be passed. Accordingly, all resolutions submitted to the AGM received sufficient support to be passed.

In accordance with provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code"), the Board confirms that it will consult and engage with those shareholders who voted against these resolutions to endeavour to understand their specific concerns. In accordance with the Code, an update will be provided within six months of the AGM, with a final summary included in the Company's 2023 annual report and accounts.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful, and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,950 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

