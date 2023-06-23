Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
Dow Jones News
23.06.2023 | 15:01
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DJ Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
23-Jun-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 June 2023 
PETROFAC LIMITED 
(the "Company") 
 
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of 
Petrofac Limited held on 23 June 2023 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. 
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows: 
No.      Resolution                     In Favour /     %*   Against  %*   Withheld 
                                 Discretion 
1       Report and Accounts                289,987,407     99.97% 88,472   0.03% 59,299 
2       Remuneration Policy                288,867,454     99.59% 1,192,398 0.41% 75,326 
3       Annual Report on Remuneration           268,380,799     92.52% 21,710,793 7.48% 43,586 
4       Appoint Tareq Kawash as an Executive Director   281,977,321     97.20% 8,114,988 2.80% 42,869 
5       Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman         265,570,503     91.55% 24,522,692 8.45% 41,983 
6       Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director 286,694,266     98.83% 3,385,810 1.17% 55,102 
7       Re-appoint Ayman Asfari as a Non-executive     278,874,225     96.14% 11,198,872 3.86% 62,081 
       Director 
8       Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a Non-executive   272,110,330     93.80% 17,978,277 6.20% 46,571 
       Director 
9       Re-appoint David Davies as a Non-executive     287,879,406     99.24% 2,213,064 0.76% 42,708 
       Director 
10      Appoint Francesca Di Carlo as a Non-executive   286,699,610     98.84% 3,376,638 1.16% 58,930 
       Director 
11      Re-appoint Afonso Reis e Sousa as an Executive   281,887,039     97.17% 8,201,125 2.83% 47,014 
       Director 
12      Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors        211,526,184     72.92% 78,562,560 27.08% 46,434 
13      Authorise directors to fix the auditors'      289,866,268     99.92% 221,534  0.08% 47,376 
       remuneration 
14      Directors' authority to allot shares        210,771,484     72.68% 79,215,536 27.32% 134,158 
15      Pre-emption rights                 210,685,543     72.65% 79,310,001 27.35% 139,634 
16      Additional 10% Pre-emption rights         210,630,220     72.63% 79,371,450 27.37% 133,508 
17      Directors' authority to purchase own shares    289,859,036     99.93% 206,284  0.07% 69,858 
18      Short notice period for general meetings      280,657,552     96.75% 9,439,102 3.25% 38,524

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 522,049,521 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the "Shares") and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 290,135,178 (55.58% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website.

The Board notes that there were a significant proportion (more than 20%) of votes cast against four resolutions (resolutions 12, 14, 15 and 16). Two of these resolutions (numbers 15 and 16) were special resolutions to empower the directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Both of these resolutions followed the provisions of the Pre-Emption Group's 2022 Statement of Principles for the disapplication of pre-emption rights and the Board considers the flexibility of afforded by these authorities to be in the best interests of the Company. Jersey registered companies require a two-thirds majority for special resolutions to be passed. Accordingly, all resolutions submitted to the AGM received sufficient support to be passed.

In accordance with provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code"), the Board confirms that it will consult and engage with those shareholders who voted against these resolutions to endeavour to understand their specific concerns. In accordance with the Code, an update will be provided within six months of the AGM, with a final summary included in the Company's 2023 annual report and accounts.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

020 7811 4900

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful, and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,950 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  253187 
EQS News ID:  1664663 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664663&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
