Celligence / AngelAi: Morgan is now AngelAi

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / At the core of every successful organization lies the ability to adapt and serve the ever-changing requirements of its customers. "We recognized that the previous name for our Empathic AI, Morgan, no longer encompassed the full spectrum of who we are, what we offer, and the vision we hold for the future," said Celligence and Sun West CEO Pavan Agarwal. "This realization sparked an invigorating process of introspection and innovation, leading us on a journey that would capture our true purpose within and propel us into a new era. For over 40 years we've understood the simple fact that financial transactions are highly personal and that our success and performance depend on human connections."

After completing the AI use case in the most complex and highly regulated industry, mortgages, the team knew that Morgan (short for the Mortgage Personal Assistant) could readily be expanded to the general use case as a personal assistant for everyone. As they embarked on the next stage of their growth and goal of creating financial equality, they wanted a name that more accurately reflected the product and its value to people. There are many barriers to obtaining financial services, often amplified for those who need them most. Complexity, unintentional bias, technology, and data barriers have created inequality. That's why the company was committed to its core values of people, experience, technology, and product.

"I am delighted to announce a groundbreaking new release of Morgan. We gave her a new name, AngelAi, to appropriately compliment her astonishing new capabilities. AngelAi reflects the potential of Empathic Technologies and its power to provide guidance, protection and security. AngelAi will soon give everyone new AI superpowers in lending, credit, real estate, and financial information. AngelAi has already freed up to four hours daily for real estate and mortgage professionals. Now, the AngelAi personal assistant promises to give you the greatest gift - the gift of more time," Pavan announced.

Alongside the exciting new identity, AngelAi will soon be launching features in a broader range of areas, including easy-to-use financial calculators, access to the latest interest rate data, credit repair assistance, credit approval in minutes for a large variety of consumer loan products, including mortgage, consumer loans, auto loans, and more.

Pavan is probably the mortgage industry's most AI-focused and well-known personality, and he is excited by the next phase of growth. He said, "AngelAi was built to deliver equality and security in banking and lending. Users and customers told us it was like having an AI guardian angel for their financial well-being. As soon as we heard this, we knew AngelAi was the perfect name."

About Celligence

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available - so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner! We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of customers first and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience have been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

