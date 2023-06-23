Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Elevates Leadership Team with Two C-Suite Appointments

Alto announces the addition of Scott Harrigan as CEO of Alto Securities and Oliver Plattner as Chief Product and Technology Officer

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Alto , a self-directed IRA platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds, today announced the appointment of Scott Harrigan as CEO of Alto Securities and Oliver Plattner as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Scott Harrigan, CEO of Alto Securities

Oliver Plattner, Chief Product and Technology Officer

Before joining Alto, Harrigan was the CEO of Securitize Markets where he launched a leading platform in the digital asset security industry. There, his main focus was on providing investors with access to alternative investments and providing issuers with an all-in-one digital solution to raise capital and offer shareholder liquidity. His initial exposure to private markets came from his time at Carta, where he was CEO of Carta Securities and head of the enterprise client segment. Harrigan also held executive roles at Merrill Lynch and Computershare.

With more than 20 years of experience, Plattner joins Alto from a distinguished background. Previously, he held leadership roles at reputable companies, including Codecademy (Skillsoft) where he served as the Senior Vice President of Engineering, Uber as the Head of People Engineering, and Anaplan as the Director of Engineering. His most recent position was Chief Product Officer at ALT, a platform specializing in alternative asset transactions, initially focusing on investment-grade trading cards.

"We are very excited to add these two talented individuals to our leadership team," said Eric Satz , CEO of Alto. "Scott's extensive experience in the alternative assets and securities industry and Oliver's passion for innovation in technology will ultimately help Alto create products and processes that will enhance our platform overall. We're confident these two executives will bring Alto one step closer to achieving our mission of making alternative assets accessible for all."

The newly appointed executives will play a pivotal role in guiding Alto's growth, further establishing the company as a leader in the alternative assets space. Their expertise will drive product innovation and transformative business strategies, including Alto's recently launched capital raise platform . With these new improvements to its leadership team, Alto is well-positioned to expand its market reach and capitalize on valuable business opportunities.

About Alto

Alto is a self-directed IRA solution that enables individuals to diversify their portfolios by investing in alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, farmland, and crypto using retirement funds. Alto IRA and Alto CryptoIRA® offer the same tax advantages as more conventional, legacy IRAs while providing access to investment opportunities not offered by most custodians-without complicated or hidden fees. Alto's investment partners include AcreTrader, AngelList, Masterworks, and Coinbase-which provides access to more than 200 coins and tokens-giving Alto users numerous ways to diversify their investments. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide legal, tax, or investment advice to its clients. To learn more, visit: altoira.com .

About Alto Securities

Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer: Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Neither Alto Securities nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication through herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments offered by the Firm are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss.

