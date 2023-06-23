Netizen and Arthera Partner Up to Build a First-Ever Gamified Blockchain TestNet

ZUG, Switzerland, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netizen and Arthera are excited to announce their partnership aimed at revolutionizing Web3 adoption through gamification. Netizen offers a gamified experience, rewarding users for their contributions online and on the blockchain. Arthera is an EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain with unparalleled scalability and a DAG-based Proof-of-Stake consensus model.

Gas fees, UX, UI and user onboarding have hindered the mass adoption of Web3. However, this partnership aims to overcome these obstacles by introducing simple yet powerful solutions that not only eliminate concerns about gas fees but also provide an engaging and rewarding user experience through gamification.

Arthera has made significant advancements in the blockchain industry with its cutting-edge Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based mempool. This technology will allow for millions of transactions, effectively reducing network congestion and enabling the creation of Web3 SaaS enterprises based on subscription models. Arthera's fixed-price monthly subscriptions eliminate concerns over fluctuating network costs, benefiting both users and businesses. Additionally, Arthera offers the option to pay for gas at each transaction while sharing revenue among validators and dApps.

Netizen has successfully launched its Telegram Gamification App (Netizen TGA), which links online platforms and blockchains, offering users a gamified experience where they can play, level up, and be rewarded for their contributions. Netizen TGA has also been instrumental in helping Web3 projects and communities gamify their user onboarding and scale their communities through fun activities. A notable use case was demonstrated through the partnership with the Web3StrongerTogether ecosystem (WEB3ST), involving over 100 projects and communities.

With the combination of Netizen's gamification expertise and Arthera's robust blockchain infrastructure, the partnership aims to normalize Web3 adoption like never before. And, by using Netizen to measure and reward individual contributions to its ecosystem, Arthera hopes to branch out more rapidly to a wiser user base and build out in a more decentralized way.

"Together, we aim to overcome the barriers to adoption by offering a gamified experience that engages users and simplifies their interaction with blockchain activities. Let's forget about gas fees and permanently change our blockchain habits. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the Web3 ecosystem," said Laurent Perello, CEO of Arthera.

About Arthera

Arthera is a cutting-edge blockchain platform designed to enable the next generation of Web3 SaaS enterprises through a novel, EVM-compatible, DAG-based mempool. Arthera's platform, including a user-centric subscription system, paves the way for millions of transactions, fostering seamless interactions between users and businesses in the blockchain ecosystem. Arthera aspires to be the catalyst for Web 3.0 mass adoption. Learn more about our mission and join us in shaping the future at www.arthera.net.

About Netizen

Netizen, incubated by Virtual Pangea AG in Zug, Switzerland, offers gamification for user onboarding and engagement in the blockchain industry. For more information about Netizen, please visit www.virtualpangea.com or contact contact@virtualpangea.com.

