Listing of Šiauliu bankas bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on June 23, 2023 to list the bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas on the Bond List on June 27, 2023 at the request of AB Šiauliu bankas. Additional info on the Subordinated Bonds: Issuer's name AB Šiauliu bankas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name SAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000407751 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 22.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 22.06.2033 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of 50 000 000 EUR the issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minimal nominal value denomination of 100 000 EUR and higher integral multiples of 1000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 10.75% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name SABB107533A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates once per year on June 22 from 2024 to 2033 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Bond list -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Base Prospectus of EUR 100 000 000 Subordinated Note Programm and the Final Terms of the Notes are available in the enclosed attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1151704