WKN: A0B6TH | ISIN: LT0000102253
Frankfurt
23.06.23
08:07 Uhr
0,597 Euro
-0,003
-0,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
23.06.2023
Listing of Šiauliu bankas bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on June 23, 2023 to list the bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas
on the Bond List on June 27, 2023 at the request of AB Šiauliu bankas. 

 Additional info on the Subordinated Bonds:

Issuer's name       AB Šiauliu bankas                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name    SAB                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code         LT0000407751                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date   22.06.2023                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date  22.06.2033                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of   50 000 000 EUR                    
 the issue                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Minimal nominal value   denomination of 100 000 EUR and higher integral   
              multiples of 1000 EUR                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest      10.75%                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name    SABB107533A                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates   once per year on June 22 from 2024 to 2033      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list        Bond list                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Base Prospectus of EUR 100 000 000 Subordinated Note Programm and the Final
Terms of the Notes are available in the enclosed attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1151704
