The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 22 June 2023 87.36p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 85.62p per ordinary share

23 June 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45