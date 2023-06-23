Filtronic's year-end trading update confirms that FY23 results are tracking in line with expectations, with supply constraints easing in the final quarter. Encouragingly, management's investment in product development and sales and marketing now appears to be translating into a growing opportunity pipeline, particularly in the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite space. We maintain our FY24 estimates, which call for a bounce back in growth (to 27%), while the growing pipeline and order book provide encouraging signs for further growth and margin expansion further out.

