Global Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes Market to Surpass USD 4.28 Bn by 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segments - by Product (Needle-free Pre-filled Syringe, and Needled Prefilled Syringe), Polymer Type [COP (Cyclic Olefin Polymer), COC (Cyclic Olefin Copolymer), and Polypropylene (PP)], Design (Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes, and Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes), Application (Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Cancer, Thrombosis, Ophthalmology, and Others), End-user (Hospital, Clinics, Home Care, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 2.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD4.28 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 8.8 % by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the characteristics of the plastic syringes including durability and resistance to chemicals.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

BD

Baxter International Inc.

Gerresheimer Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Nipro Corporation

SCHOTT AG,

Taisei Kako Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Plas-Tech Engineering, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Download PDF Sample here:https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/5247

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include product, polymer type, design, application, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/5247

Regional Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global plastic pre-filled syringes market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, due to the rising cases of diabetes, which boosts the product demand.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/plastic-pre-filled-syringes-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Plastic pre-filled syringe is a medical device used to deliver precise medication dosages to patients.

The rising adoption of self-administered drugs and increasing cases of chronic diseases boost product demand.

The government initiatives implemented for the research & development of drug-delivery devices help in the market expansion.

The development of high quality and medical grade plastic for the production of reliable syringes is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The needle-free pre-filled syringe segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the assessment period, as it is easy to administer and use.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the assessment period, as it is easy to administer and use. The cyclo olefin polymer (COP) syringe segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, as it offers optimum barrier properties compared to the glass material.

syringe segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, as it offers optimum barrier properties compared to the glass material. The diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of self-administered drug delivery methods among diabetic patients.

Read 361 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segments - by Product (Needle-free Pre-filled Syringe, and Needled Prefilled Syringe), Polymer Type [COP (Cyclic Olefin Polymer), COC (Cyclic Olefin Copolymer), and Polypropylene (PP)], Design (Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes, and Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes), Application (Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Cancer, Thrombosis, Ophthalmology, and Others), End-user (Hospital, Clinics, Home Care, and Others) and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Shares, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2030"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/5247

Key Segments Covered

Product

Needle-Free Prefilled Syringe

Needled Prefilled Syringe

Polymer Type

COP (Cyclic Olefin Polymer)

COC (Cyclic Olefin Copolymer)

Polypropylene (PP)

Design

Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes

Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes

Application

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Thrombosis

Ophthalmology

Others

End-user

Hospital

Clinics

Home Care

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Vitreo Retinal Pre-Filled Silicone Oil Syringe Market Segments - by Types (1000 cst, 2000 cst, and Others), Applications (Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028

Global Pre-Filled Diluent Syringe Market by Type (3ml Syringe Size, 5ml Syringe Size, 10ml Syringe Size, Other Size), By Application (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Homecare Settings, Pharmaceuticals Company), And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Small Molecule Prefilled Syringes Market by Type (Cardiovascular Drugs, Neurology Drugs, Analgesics, Adjuvants, Others), By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

Global Vial and Prefilled Syringe Market by Type (Glass Vial and Prefilled Syringe, Polymer Vial and Prefilled Syringe), By Application (Antithrombotic, Vaccines, Autoimmune Diseases, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Other), And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune.

Maharashtra - 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-plastic-pre-filled-syringes-market-to-surpass-usd-4-28-bn-by-2031-growth-market-reports-301860806.html