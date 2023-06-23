Huasun has secured an order for 2 GW of solar panels from Power China, while Deye said it is seeking to raise CNY3.5 billion to expand its inverter production capacity.Huasun has secured a 2.02 GW PV panel order from state-owned Power China. Huasun said it will supply its heterojunction Himalaya G12-132 panels for 26 solar projects that Power China is building in Yunnan province. The modules have a power conversion efficiency of 23.5% and an output of 730 W. Deye said it plans to raise CNY 3.5 billion ($487.4 million) through a private placement of 72 million shares to around 35 investors. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...