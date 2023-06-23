Bengaluru, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2023) - Ennoventure Inc., a leading provider of anti-counterfeit solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Chad Kite as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Kite's arrival coincides with Ennoventure's expansion into key global markets and highlights the company's commitment to combating counterfeiting faced by businesses worldwide.





Chad Kite



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/170978_1.jpg

With over 15 years of experience in high-growth start-ups across the analytics, big data, and cybersecurity sectors, Mr. Kite brings a wealth of qualifications and expertise to the Ennoventure team. His successful track record includes senior leadership roles, such as Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success at QOMPLX. Notably, Mr. Kite has played pivotal roles in the rapid growth at a few prominent start-ups as well.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Kite will lead Ennoventure's global go-to-market function, overseeing sales, account management, customer success, and partnerships. Leveraging his deep understanding of enterprise sales and his unwavering focus on driving customer satisfaction and retention, Mr. Kite is poised to elevate Ennoventure to new heights.

When asked about his vision for Ennoventure, Mr. Kite expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Ennoventure has some of the biggest global brands as customers and is positioned for explosive growth. With their disruptive, cutting-edge technology incubated out of MIT, Ennoventure is tackling the global counterfeiting problem head-on. With a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of over $2+ trillion, the sky's the limit for the company. I am thrilled to be part of this rocket ship and work alongside great colleagues and investors to accomplish our mission."

Padmakumar Nair, the CEO and Co-Founder of Ennoventure Inc., shared his confidence in Mr. Kite's abilities, stating, "Chad's expertise and leadership will significantly contribute to our company's ongoing success. His unique blend of experience, motivation, and exceptional interpersonal skills will further strengthen our market position and enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge anti-counterfeit solutions to our valued clients."

Ennoventure Inc. continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the fight against counterfeiting. With its industry-leading SaaS platform and the strategic appointment of Chad Kite as CCO, Ennoventure is well-positioned to make a lasting impact in the global market and provide essential solutions to its valued clients.

About Ennoventure Inc.:

Ennoventure Inc. is a SaaS-based company that is leading the packaging revolution with its anti-counterfeit solutions for diverse industry segments including FMCG, automotive spare parts and agrochemicals. With the power of AI and cryptography, Ennoventure's technology validates product packages and makes them smart and connected, thereby empowering stakeholders in the supply chain, along with end consumers. The company is headquartered in Massachusetts, USA with its R&D centre in Bangalore, India.

Ennoventure Media Relations

Email: info@ennoventure.com

Website: https://ennoventure.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170978