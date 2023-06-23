Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Commerzbank continues to aim for a significantly higher net profit in 2023 despite additional burdens in Poland

DJ Commerzbank continues to aim for a significantly higher net profit in 2023 despite additional burdens in Poland 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank continues to aim for a significantly higher net profit in 2023 despite additional burdens in Poland 
23-Jun-2023 / 17:53 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- As result of European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling, mBank expects additional provisions for Swiss franc 
  loans of EUR342 million 
   -- Operating result of Commerzbank AG in Q2 to be impacted by corresponding amount 
   -- CFO Bettina Orlopp: "With its highly profitable core business, its extensive provisions, and its good 
  capital base, mBank can approach the consequences of the ruling from a strong position." 
For the second quarter of 2023, Commerzbank's subsidiary mBank expects the booking of additional provisions of 1.513 
billion Polish zloty (equivalent around EUR342 million) for its Swiss franc loan portfolio. The main reason for this is 
the announced review of the provisioning model for legal risks following a ruling on 15 June 2023 by the European Court 
of Justice (ECJ) on the foreign currency loans of an mBank competitor. Overall, the provision for legal risks arising 
from mBank's Swiss franc loans now amounts to a total of PLN 7.517 billion (around EUR1.7 billion). 
The additional provisions in Poland will have a corresponding negative impact on Commerzbank's operating result in the 
second quarter of the current year. Despite this burden, Commerzbank still aims for a net result in 2023 well above 
that of 2022. The outlook depends on the further development of mBank's Swiss franc mortgages and is based on the 
assumption of only a mild recession in Germany. 
"With its highly profitable core business, its extensive provisions, and its good capital base, mBank can approach the 
consequences of the ruling from a strong position," said Commerzbank Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp. "mBank 
will continue to drive forward its successful settlement programme with borrowers. In addition, a legal solution to the 
foreign currency issue in Poland would be desirable." 
Press contact 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986 
Svea Junge +49 69 136-28050 
Investor contact 
Jutta Madjlessi +49 69 136-28696 
Michael Klein +49 69 136-24522 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the 
Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory 
centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic 
and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 253191 
EQS News ID:  1664793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
