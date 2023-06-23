Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Xetra
23.06.23
17:35 Uhr
9,620 Euro
-0,605
-5,92 %
23.06.2023 | 19:25
Commerzbank successfully completes first share buy-back programme

DJ Commerzbank successfully completes first share buy-back programme 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank successfully completes first share buy-back programme 
23-Jun-2023 / 18:53 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Shares worth EUR122 million repurchased (0.97% of share capital) 
   -- CFO Bettina Orlopp: "With the completion of our first share buy-back, we have successfully established 
  this capital distribution instrument." 
Commerzbank AG successfully completed its first share buy-back programme today (Friday). Since 7 June, the Bank has 
bought back a total of 12 134 305 of its own shares (ISIN DE000CBK1001) in the amount of around EUR122 million at an 
average price of around EUR10.05 per share. This corresponds to a share of 0.97% of the Bank's share capital. The 
repurchased shares are expected to be redeemed in the second half of the current year. 
The share buy-back programme complemented the dividend payment of 20 cents per share for the 2022 financial year. The 
Bank has distributed a total of around EUR372 million to its shareholders, which corresponds to 30% of the Group's profit 
after deduction of the AT 1 coupon payments. 
"It is important to us as Board of Managing Directors that our shareholders participate in the financial success of the 
Bank," said Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp. "With the completion of our first share buy-back, we have 
successfully established this capital distribution instrument. We are convinced that our earnings development will 
enable further distributions to our shareholders." 
For the 2023 financial year, the Bank aims to increase the pay-out ratio to 50% of the Group's profit after deduction 
of the AT 1 coupon payments. 
Press contact 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986 
Svea Junge +49 69 136-28050 
Investor contact 
Ute Sandner  +49 69 136-44061 
Michael Klein +49 69 136-24522 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the 
Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory 
centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic 
and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 253192 
EQS News ID:  1664809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 12:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
