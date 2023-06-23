Capital Financial Global, Inc. Announces Plans for Upcoming Real Estate Debt Fund

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Capital Financial Global, Inc. (OTC Pink:CFGX), a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services, is excited to announce plans to create a new real estate debt fund. The specific name of the fund is withheld for compliance reasons and will be disclosed in due course.

"The creation of our new real estate debt fund represents our continuous commitment to exploring innovative solutions for asset-backed lending, focusing on the real estate sector," said Paul Edward Norat, CEO of Capital Financial Global. "The intent of this fund is to offer investors an excellent opportunity to consider real estate collateral-secured returns in the current economic environment of higher interest rates. However, there is no guarantee that the fund will generate returns, and investors should be aware of the risks involved in investing in the fund. That said, as rates continue to put pressure on real estate values, we believe there will be a strong need for funding that is configured to pursue the opportunities that unfold."

In compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, the new real estate debt fun will be conducted under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. As such, it will be available to accredited investors only and subject to the necessary and appropriate SEC regulations.

As part of the Company's strategic plan to expand its loan advisory services and asset-based lending, the new real estate debt fund aims to configure the Company with a more permanent source of lending capital that will allow it to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the real estate market more predictably.

Details of the new real estate debt fund, including its structure, strategy, and targeted returns, will be released soon. It is an addition to the Company's existing range of innovative financial services, further demonstrating the firm's commitment to asset-backed financing and loan advisory services.

Risk Considerations:

Capital Financial Global, Inc. wishes to highlight that investing in the new real estate debt fund, as will be described in forthcoming disclosures, involves a significant level of risk, including the possibility of total loss. The fund's strategy is complex, involving the acquisition, modification, and resale of distressed or high-yield mortgages. This process is subject to a myriad of market factors, legal regulations, and operational risks. Furthermore, the successful launch and operation of the fund is contingent upon obtaining necessary approvals from state and federal regulatory authorities, a process that carries its own inherent risks as approval is not guaranteed. The company will diligently seek all required approvals, although investors should be aware that failure to secure such permissions could lead to changes in the fund's strategy or its non-realization.

About Capital Financial Global, Inc.

Capital Financial Global, Inc. (CFGX) is a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services. Our approach to financing uses an asset-backed approach to offer organizations the liquidity they need, which contrasts with traditional banking models.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include but are not limited to, risk factors inherent in doing business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

