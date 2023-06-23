Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.06.2023 | 21:02
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITRCC Announces New Toll Rates for Indiana Toll Road Customers Effective July 1, 2023

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / ITRCC, the operator of the Indiana Toll Road, confirmed that the annual increase to toll rates will take effect on July 1, 2023. The toll rate for a full-length passenger vehicle trip (Class 2) will increase to $14.70 and for a typical full-length truck trip (Class 5) to $79.30. Toll rates vary according to vehicle class, distance traveled, and payment method. Please visit www.indianatollroad.org for detailed toll rates.

Toll revenue is used to meet the financial obligations of the Indiana Toll Road project and to pay for the operations and maintenance of the roadway. Revenues also allow for the ongoing reconstruction and replacement of the Indiana Toll Road infrastructure, including bridges, pavement, signage, and guardrail, and investment in new roadway technologies focused on motorist safety.

Major capital investments currently underway on the Indiana Toll Road include bridge, ramp, and interchange rehabilitation in Lake County and modernization of toll plaza technology across the roadway. A major bridge and pavement upgrade and reconstruction project is also scheduled to commence in 2025 across LaGrange and Steuben counties.

About the Indiana Toll Road

In operation since 1956, the Indiana Toll Road stretches 157 miles across the northernmost part of Indiana from Ohio to the Illinois state line, linking Chicago with the largest cities on the eastern seaboard. The Indiana Toll Road - managed by ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) - and its nearly 300 employees are proud to operate a safe and efficient roadway while providing high-quality customer service to serve thousands of patrons every day.

Contact Information

Yvette Leyva
Communications Specialist
yleyva@indianatollroad.org
5742614028

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company, LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763527/ITRCC-Announces-New-Toll-Rates-for-Indiana-Toll-Road-Customers-Effective-July-1-2023

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.