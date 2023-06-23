Green Stock News: Fisker Begins Deliveries of All New Ocean SUV to American Customers

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR), a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has begun delivering its highly anticipated Fisker Ocean SUV to customers in the US, marking a major milestone for the company.

With a range of 360 miles and a starting price of $37,000, the Fisker Ocean sets a new standard for electric SUVs. The company's dual-market certification strategy has already seen successful deliveries in Europe. Fisker's focus on emotional design and sustainability positions the company as a frontrunner in the EV industry, shaping a greener and more exciting future for automotive transportation.

Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO stated: "As a California-based company, we are thrilled that our first US customers are finally getting behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean and will experience its innovative features, class-leading 360-mile range, and highest levels of sustainability."

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature, to create the world's most sustainable electric vehicles.

