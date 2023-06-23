Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions: Corey Feldman Announces New Tour Dates Including Riotfest & Two Special Shows Centered Around The Lost Boys!

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman, who recently teased his upcoming tour in the current issue of Interview Magazine, is hitting the road again. This will be Feldman's final round of US dates on his LOVE ReTours (tour) before taking his successful live show overseas for the very first time! Corey and his band, which includes his wife Courtney and actor/musician Bentley Mitchum, will be playing even bigger and better venues than last time with a few return trips to their favorite spots from '22. From Riotfest and House of Blues San Diego, to Nashville, Colorado, Kansas, New Orleans and more, Corey is excited to continue traveling across the country and connecting directly with his fans through music. The tour is aptly titled LOVE ReTours 23.

Fans can expect to hear music from Corey's latest album "Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love" along with fan favorites such as Go 4 It and Ascension Millennium. As always, Corey and his band will also play songs from the soundtracks of his classic films. There will even be two special shows centered around his hit film The Lost Boys titled "Lost Boys Rock." These special events will feature screenings of The Lost Boys film prior to the concert. Additionally, Corey will play select songs from the film and will welcome co-star Jamison Newlander (Alan Frog) who will join the band both on stage and for a special VIP meet and greet package. These two shows will take place on Nov 16 at House of Blues San Diego and Nov 24th at The Observatory in Santa Ana. More special guests are expected to be announced.

Feldman states "We are so grateful to have such a terrific response from the fans nationwide who really felt the LOVE and demanded more, and we are all excited to have the opportunity 2 give fans one more chance to see this revamped show, including some new material, one more time.

Corey Feldman's tour dates are below. For tickets, VIP packages, meet and greet information, merch and additional updates, please head to https://coreyfeldman.net/.

COREY FELDMAN TOUR DATES:

09.09.23 RETRO JUNKIE WALNUT CREEK, CA

09.10.23 GOLDFIELD TRADING POST ROSEVILLE, CA

09.12.23 SUNSHINE STUDIOS COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

09.13.23 HQ DENVER, CO

09.15.23 TOKEN LOUNGE WESTLAND, MI

09.16.23 RIOT FEST CHICAGO, IL

09.17.23 LEMONADE PARK KANSAS CITY, MO

09.18.23 CITY WINERY NASHVILLE, TN

09.19.23 DIAMOND MUSIC HALL ST. PETERS, MO

09.21.23 BROWN COUNTY PLAYHOUSE NASHVILLE, IN

09.22.23 OASIS 2 LIVE MUSIC WEST PLAINS, MO

09.23.23 THOMPSON HOUSE NEWPORT, KY

09.24.23 THE KING OF CLUBS COLUMBUS, OH

09.27.23 THE NOOK DANVILLE, KY

09.28.23 CANAL CLUB RICHMOND, VA

09.29.23 THE BOAT DRACUT, MA

09.30.23 ANGEL CITY MUSIC HALL MANCHESTER, NH

10.01.23 THE HOMESTEAD MORRISTOWN, NJ

10.03.23 GROUND ZERO SPARTANBURG, SC

10.05.23 SOUTHPORT HALL NEW ORLEANS, LA

10.06.23 WILDCATTERS KATY, TX

10.11.23 THE MARQUEE TEMPE, AZ

11.16.23 HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO, CA

11.22.23 DNA LOUNGE SAN FRANCISCO, CA

11.24.23 OBSERVATORY OC SANTA ANA, CA

11.25.23 THE SAND DOLLAR LAS VEGAS, NV

