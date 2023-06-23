Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 juin/June 2023) - The common shares of Forza Lithium Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Forza Lithium is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with its focus in Lithium in northern Ontario. The Issuer's sole property is the Jeanette Property, located in the Province of Ontario.

Les actions ordinaires de Forza Lithium Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Forza Lithium se consacre à l'acquisition et à l'exploration de propriétés de ressources minérales, en se concentrant sur Lithium dans le nord de l'Ontario. L'unique propriété de l'Émetteur est la Propriété Jeanette, située dans la province de l'Ontario.

Issuer/Émetteur: Forza Lithium Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FZ Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 18 275 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 1 417 500 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 34989B 10 9 ISIN: CA 34989B 10 9 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 26 juin/June 2023 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 28 juin/June 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 octobre/October Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for FZ. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.